Limpopo police hunt suspects after three sisters allegedly raped in bushes

Saps says suspects in a red Toyota Corolla allegedly lured and raped sisters, and investigations continue as the FCS unit activates all resources.

Limpopo police are hunting two suspects driving a red Toyota Corolla after three minor sisters were allegedly lured, raped in the bushes and dumped near a garage in Khujwana.

The Ritavi police under the Mopani District opened three counts of rape after the incident. The alleged assault on the three minors, aged between 14 and 17, happened on Saturday, 8 August, at about 11 pm.

Sisters lured, raped in bushes and dumped at garage

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a petrol attendant at a garage contacted the 54-year-old mother of the victims at 3:45am on Sunday.

“He allegedly told her that her three daughters were at the garage and needed police assistance after allegedly being dropped off by a vehicle following a sexual assault,” Ledwaba said.

Preliminary investigations revealed two unknown male suspects driving a red Toyota Corolla with an unknown registration number approached the sisters.

Ledwaba said the duo allegedly lured the victims by asking them to accompany them to a tavern to buy food.

“While on the way, the vehicle was driven to a secluded bush area in Khujwana Village where the trio were allegedly forcefully undressed and raped by both male suspects before being dropped off on the road next to the filling station,” the police said.

The mother reported the matter to the police, who opened a case.

‘GBV has no place in society’

Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, strongly condemned the incident.

“Gender-based violence has no place in our society. Our Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has activated all resources to trace and arrest the perpetrators,” Scheepers said.

“We urge the community to come forward with any information that may assist the police in apprehending the suspects.”

Saps urged anyone with information to contact investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mahlane on 082 469 2625.

They can also contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.

Police investigations are continuing.