Limpopo police, SANDF smash cross‑border crime syndicates near Zim border

Police said the successes were recorded during operations conducted between 13 and 16 August 2026.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, backed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has struck a major blow against cross‑border crime, recovering seven suspected stolen vehicles and seizing illicit cigarettes worth more than R800 000 in a four‑day blitz.

This comes after law-enforcement partners intensified operations against cross-border criminal activities.

Successes

Police said the successes were recorded during operations conducted between 13 and 16 August 2026, targeting strategic routes, border areas and identified crossing points leading towards the Limpopo River and the Zimbabwean border.

Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the operations focused on disrupting criminal syndicates involved in moving stolen vehicles and illicit goods across the border.

Vehicles recovered

Ledwaba said officers were strategically deployed along the N1, Musina, Tshamutumbu, Makhado, Malaladrift, Sandquest, and surrounding areas, supported by SANDF members and other stakeholders.

“Among the confirmed recoveries was a grey Nissan Navara, which was reported stolen in the Linden SAPS policing area. A 27-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested after an extensive search in the Tshamutumbu policing area.

“The suspect was found hiding in bushes near the stolen vehicle, which had been fitted with false registration plates and a false licence disc,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba added that police also recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at approximately R700 000, which was allegedly hijacked from a farm in the Tshamutumbu policing area.

Vehicle in river

He said the vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the Limpopo River.

“Other recovered vehicles include a white Peugeot Landtrek valued at approximately R750 000, a Toyota Corolla Cross valued at approximately R600 000, a white Ford Territory valued at approximately R150 000 and a white Suzuki sedan valued at approximately R240 000.

“A further suspected stolen vehicle was recovered after SANDF members alerted police to its location in the Limpopo River area,” he said.

Illicit cigarettes

Ledwaba said in addition to the vehicle recoveries, police confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at approximately R877 679.

He said the seizure includes Royal Express and Remington Gold cigarettes, which were found concealed in vehicles suspected to have been used for smuggling.

“Further recoveries involving illicit cigarettes were made during the operations, including a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and another vehicle intercepted in the Mopani area.”

Picture: Limpopo Saps

Officers commended

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, commended the members involved for their vigilance, swift response to intelligence and close cooperation with the SANDF and other stakeholders.

“We are intensifying the fight against cross-border crime and closing the routes that criminal syndicates believe they can exploit.

“The recovery of these vehicles and the seizure of illicit cigarettes demonstrate that our intelligence-driven deployments are yielding results.

“We will continue pursuing these criminal networks and ensure that those who facilitate cross-border crime face the full might of the law,” said Scheepers.

Investigations are continuing.