Limpopo school robbed of almost R200k worth of electronics, cash

Police recorded over 2 000 burglary incidents at schools and educational facilities in the first quarter of the year.

Electronic educational materials, cash and other items worth almost R200 000 have been taken from a school near Polokwane.

Staff and pupils arrived at Westenburg Secondary School on Friday morning to find offices and the computer lab ransacked.

Authorities have asked the public to report any information they may have on the possible whereabouts of the property to their nearest police station.

Over 20 tablets stolen

The security guard on the premises told police an unknown number of suspects pulled a gun on him before he was forced to point out specific classrooms.

Two of the suspects were carrying angle grinders which they used to break into the computer lab, as well as safes in the principal and deputy principal’s offices.

“They broke into the principal’s office, ground open the safe and took an undisclosed amount of money,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

“They proceeded to the deputy principal’s office where they also ground open the safe and took property.”

The robbers made off with 22 tablets, five projectors, two laptops and an undisclosed number of cellphones, all with a combined value of R195 000.

Police said that the tablets are Mecers and have asked the public for notification should they identify such devices.

Crime at schools

Police recorded 2 181 burglary incidents at educational premises from January to March, as per the latest available crime statistics report.

During the recent mid-year school holidays, the Western Cape alone recorded 57 incidents of burglaries at 46 different schools.

The Western Cape education department said that the estimated cost to replace the stolen items was more than R1 million.

“Funding will now have to be diverted from educational activities because of the selfish actions of criminals,” provincial education MEC David Maynier said.

Other notable crimes at educational facilities during the first quarter of the year include six murders, 26 attempted murders and 335 assault cases.

Educational facilities across the country recorded 54 rape reports, including six at special needs schools and a further six at nursery schools.

