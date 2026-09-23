Limpopo teacher to return to court over alleged rape of schoolgirl

The provincial commissioner called the alleged crime a "heinous act".

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo has condemned the alleged “heinous” rape of a 17-year-old pupil by a teacher.

This comes after the teacher was released on R1 000 bail on Monday, 21 September, following his appearance in the Ritavi Magistrate’s Court.

The 32-year-old is expected to appear in court again on 12 November, subject to bail conditions.

Police detail allegations against teacher

According to Saps spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the teacher allegedly raped the teen in his car.

“It is alleged that on 2 September 2026, at about 7.30pm, the 17-year-old victim, who resides in one of the villages in the Ritavi policing area, received a phone call from the suspect requesting her to come and collect stationery on behalf of a friend,” Ledwaba explained in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the teacher told the pupil that he would be waiting for her along the street.

When she arrived, the teacher allegedly asked her to get into his car.

He then drove a short distance before stopping the car along the roadside.

“He allegedly got out of the vehicle, moved to the back seat where the victim was seated, and raped her inside the vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

Investigation handed to specialised police unit

The spokesperson said the schoolgirl did not immediately disclose the incident to her mother out of fear, but reported the matter to her school principal on 7 September.

The incident was reported to police, who transferred the docket to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Tzaneen for further investigation.

The teen was subsequently taken to a local hospital for medical examination.

‘A heinous act’

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, said there is no tolerance for teachers who abuse their position of trust and responsibility towards pupils in their care.

“It is disturbing that a person entrusted with the education and safety of our children could allegedly commit such a heinous act against a learner,” Scheepers said.

“Police in Limpopo will ensure that this case receives the necessary support to ensure a successful prosecution.”

Scheepers also commended the pupil for her bravery and encouraged victims of sexual offences not to delay in reporting to the police.