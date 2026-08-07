Limpopo woman arrested with heroin worth R12k in drug bust

The woman tried to hide the drugs when police arrived at her home.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in and possessing drugs after police raided her home in Tafelkop village, Limpopo, on Thursday, 6 August 2026.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the operation was carried out at about 6:40am by the provincial narcotics and detectives Unit.

He said officers acted on a tip-off that a woman was allegedly selling drugs from her home.

“The operation was executed following information received about a female suspect allegedly dealing in drugs from her residence at Tafelkop village under Motetema policing area,” Ledwaba said.

Suspect tried to hide drugs during search

When police arrived at the property, officers saw the suspect trying to hide the drugs.

“Upon arrival at the premises, police identified themselves and during the search, they observed the suspect attempting to conceal the suspected drugs,” Ledwaba said.

She was then ordered to hand over what she had hidden.

Officers went on to find 12 clear plastic packets containing suspected heroin, weighing a combined 200 grams and valued at an estimated R12 000 on the street.

Ledwaba confirmed that the woman was arrested on the spot and the drugs were confiscated as evidence.

Commissioner praises swift police action

Limpopo’s Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the arrest and warned drug dealers that police would continue to act against them.

“We will not allow drug dealers to operate in our communities. This arrest sends a clear message that those involved in the drug trade will be pursued and brought before the court,” Scheepers said.

The suspect was expected to appear before the Motetema Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 7 August 2026, facing charges of dealing in and possessing drugs.

Ledwaba confirmed that investigations into the matter were ongoing.