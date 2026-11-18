All the animals were confiscated and handed over to the relevant conservation authorities.

Three suspected wildlife traffickers are expected to appear in court after police uncovered a cache of protected animals, including lion and tiger cubs, during a raid in Pretoria that has sparked a wider investigation into possible links to organised wildlife crime.

The trio were handcuffed on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at approximately 12:45pm.

Arrest

Members of the Endangered Species Unit, in collaboration with officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, acted on information received regarding individuals allegedly involved in the illegal dealing of wildlife in East Lynne, within the Villeria Saps policing precinct.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said that after verifying the information, members operationalised the intelligence and proceeded to the identified premises, where they apprehended three male suspects, aged 21, 24 and 25.

“During the operation, the following animals were found in the suspects’ possession: three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, three bat-eared foxes and three caracal kittens.

“The suspects will be charged with dealing in wild animals under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 and will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 November 2026,” Masondo said.

Care for animals

Masondo added that the investigation continues to determine whether the suspects can be linked to other criminal activities.

“All the animals were confiscated and handed over to the relevant conservation authorities. The animals will undergo thorough veterinary assessments to establish their condition and determine any specialised care they may require.

“Thereafter, arrangements will be made for them to be accommodated at an appropriate wildlife conservation facility or place of safety,” Masondo added.

Picture: Saps

Wild life

The District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, praised members of the Endangered Species Unit and conservation officials for their role in the successful operation, highlighting the importance of cooperation in combating wildlife trafficking and protecting vulnerable species.

Thine said wildlife protection is a shared responsibility and reaffirmed Saps’ commitment to tackling wildlife crime and ensuring offenders are brought to justice.