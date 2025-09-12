Man arrested for cultivation of cannabis on KZN farm

Police also seized six firearms and more than 165 various live rounds of ammunition.

A 56-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man has been arrested for allegedly cultivating cannabis as well as the unlawful possession of six firearms.

Hawks members from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, together with Counter Narcotics and the Durban Metro Police Drug Team, handcuffed the suspect on Thursday.

Dagga farm

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers received information about a farm that was cultivating cannabis in Camperdown.

“A disruptive operation was conducted, and police swooped on the said farm. During the search 4 165 cannabis plants, 70 buckets of processed cannabis and paraphernalia to the street value of approximately R30 million were found.”

ALSO READ: Over 200 vapes, knives, toy guns found during school raid in Benoni

Charges

Mhlongo said the officers also seized six firearms and more than 165 various live rounds of ammunition.

“Forensic Science Laboratory experts were summoned to process the crime scene. The arrested suspect will be charged with cultivation of cannabis, dealing in cannabis, unlawful possession of firearms, and live rounds of ammunition.

“The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country. He is expected to appear before Camperdown Magistrate’s Court soon,” Mhlongo said.

KZN Hawks provincial head, Major General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for the good work.

The Cannabis being dried. Picture: Saps

Tshwane dagga bust

Last month, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) made their biggest dagga bust when a tip-off led them to compressed dagga worth approximately R1.5 million on the N1.

TMPD Commissioner Yolanda Faro said officers followed up on information about a vehicle transporting compressed dagga.

“They intercepted the vehicle with the trailer marked diesel. The diesel trailer was hollowed out and filled up to the brim with compressed dagga.

“The dagga was confiscated on the N1 on its way to Johannesburg with an estimated street value of R1.5 million,” Faro said.

Two suspects were arrested.

ALSO READ: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo airport with 10kg of cocaine