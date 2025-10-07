Man arrested for murdering fiancée in front of children after 2-year manhunt

After two years on the run, Durban detectives caught a man at a lodge.

Durban detectives have tracked down a fugitive to a lodge, arresting a 41-year-old man for brutally murdering his fiancée in 2023 in full view of their two children.

Sibusiso Sibiya was tracked down and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 3 October by Durban Central detectives.

The suspect has been evading arrest and the police for more than two years for murdering his fiancée, Amanda Khumalo, in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, in February 2023.

Two years on the run

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Fundiswa Maphanga said Sibiya had been on the run since the day he allegedly stabbed Khumalo multiple times at their home in Vukuzakhe.

“The suspect committed this violent act in full view of their two children, who managed to escape and raise the alarm.

ALSO READ: Sadtu, education dept slammed over GBV inaction

“Investigations later revealed that Sibiya may have fled to Eswatini, where he is suspected of being involved in another murder also involving a romantic partner,” she said.

Police investigation further revealed that Sibiya may have fled eSwatini.

Maphanga said when word spread that the suspect had resurfaced in Durban, the diligent work of Volksrust detectives finally produced a breakthrough.

Supect in another romantic partner’s murder

Before Sibiya could carry out another alleged plan involving his children, the police quickly moved in and arrested him at a lodge.

The Volksrust detectives worked hand in hand with their KwaZulu-Natal counterparts.

ALSO READ: Thembekile Letlape murder: Pastry Princess’ killer avoids life sentence

Sibiya made his appearance in the Volksrust District Court on Monday. The wanted fugitive was remanded in custody pending his formal bail application on 27 October.

Maphanga said the fact that KZN and Mpumalanga police worked together to make the suspect’s arrest possible demonstrates the value of interprovincial cooperation in the pursuit of criminals.

“His arrest marks the end of a two-year manhunt and highlights the unwavering determination of the South African Police Service in ensuring that justice is served – no matter how long it takes,” Maphanga said.

‘No matter how long it takes’

Acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the teams involved for their dedication.

“This arrest demonstrates that the long arm of the law always catches up with those who commit violent crimes. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that criminals are brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

NOW READ: University student injured while jumping from building after girlfriend stabbed to death