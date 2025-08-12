Man arrested for partner’s murder and rape of her teenage daughter

The suspect allegedly raped the teenage girl after killing her mother and disposing of her body in a pit toilet.

A 33-year-old man was recently arrested by Bandelierkop police for the murder of his 36-year-old partner and the rape of her 16-year-old daughter.

The shocking crimes have left the Vhembe District community reeling.

The suspect now faces charges of murder and rape following a swift police investigation.

He remains in custody and will appear in court soon.

The night of terror

The horrific crimes began in the early hours of Sunday, 10 August 2025.

At approximately 2am, the suspect allegedly woke the teenage girl.

According to police reports, he told her they needed to search for her mother at local taverns in Mundzedzi village.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman had last been seen the previous day.

“The woman, 36, was last seen on Saturday, 09 August 2025, at a local tavern,” Ledwaba confirmed.

The search for the missing mother proved unsuccessful.

“After failing to locate the mother, the suspect led the minor toward Vleifontein bushes next to the local cemetery where he allegedly raped her,” Ledwaba explained.

He added that the suspect gave the traumatised teenager instructions to return home alone.

Brave survivor reports crime

The teenage victim then showed courage when she immediately reported the rape to a community member upon returning home.

The community member contacted the police and a case of rape was opened.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, which resulted in his swift arrest.

Murder discovery

According to Ledwaba, the investigation took a darker turn during questioning on Monday, 11 August 2025.

Investigators discovered that the suspect had murdered the missing woman.

He had disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a local school.

“The body was retrieved with assistance from relevant stakeholders, and the suspect now faces an additional charge of murder,” Ledwaba said.

‘Depths of depravity’

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed her outrage at the crimes.

She noted the particularly disturbing timing during Women’s Month.

“This act of horrible crime represents the worst of gender-based violence, a man who was supposed to protect this family instead became their worst nightmare,” Hadebe said.

“That he would murder a woman and then rape her teenage daughter shows the depths of depravity we are fighting against.”

The suspect remains in police custody. He will face charges of rape and murder when he appears before the court.

“Police investigations into the case continue,” said Ledwaba.

