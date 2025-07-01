Crime

Man arrested for Gugulethu mass shooting, another wanted

1 July 2025

The seven men were believed to have been socialising at the Kanana informal settlement when they were attacked.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting. Picture: iStock

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that left seven people dead in Gugulethu in Cape Town.

The seven men were believed to have been socialising at the Kanana informal settlement when they were attacked early on Saturday morning.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit worked tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding the mass murder of the men.

“Their relentless efforts culminated in the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect in the Cape Town City Centre.

“While the investigation continues and the search for an additional suspect is underway, the arrested individual is currently being processed for his imminent court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, following formal charges,” Traut said.

Information

Traut appealed to the public for assistance in tracing Loyiso Matinisi, who is sought in connection with the case in Gugulethu.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Sithembele Sambunjelwa of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit at 073 416 5224. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“The Saps remains steadfast in its commitment to confronting violent crime with the full might of the law. Those who choose to disregard the rule of law can expect to face its full consequences,” Traut said.

Cape Town shootings

The City of Cape Town has been plagued by shootings in the past week.

On Sunday, two people were murdered in Bush Street, White City, Nyanga.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said preliminary reports revealed that unknown gunmen entered the dwelling and opened fire on the two victims, aged 23 and 25.

“Both victims did not survive the onslaught on their lives and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

Vigilante attack

Last week, three people were killed in a vigilante-style attack at the Samora Machel informal settlement on Wednesday.

It is understood that the bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, were discovered around 8am in different locations within close proximity of each other.

On Thursday, a shooting incident in Nyanga during an apparent hijacking led to the deaths of three suspected hijackers.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has expressed deep concern and outrage following the series of mass killings.

