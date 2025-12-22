Man arrested with human head claims he killed victim to prove he’s the ‘messiah’

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered him naked in a stormwater drain clutching a human head following a brutal killing in Bloemfontein’s Central Park area on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane confirmed that officers from Thabure-Parkweg station responded quickly after receiving reports of a suspicious individual in the drainage tunnel beneath Central Park Complex around 3pm.

“Members reacted swiftly, and an African male was found laying naked in the stream with the skull in his hands and was immediately placed under arrest,” Covane said.

Grim discovery along the stream

The investigation took a darker turn when police received additional information about an attack in the same area.

Covane explained that officers conducted an extensive search along the stream after learning that an unknown male had attacked another person.

The search led to a horrifying discovery near Nathan Street in Old East End, alongside the N8 national road.

According to Covane, the police found a large rock covered with bone fragments, flesh and brain matter.

“Further search led to the discovery of a beheaded body in the stream not far from where the rock, bone fragments and flesh were found,” Covane said.

Saps search for the body of a decapitated victim. Image: Saps

Disturbing confession

During his arrest, the suspect made a chilling statement to officers.

“The suspect uttered to the police that he had to kill the victim to prove that he is ‘the messiah’,” Covane said.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson confirmed that a murder case has been opened at Heidedal police station, with an additional charge of violation of a corpse.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

