Man arrested for raping 95-year-old woman in Limpopo

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 95-year-old woman in Limpopo.

The sexual crime, which has shocked the community, took place in Vleeisboom village, in Hlogotlou policing area, Sekhukhune District, on Friday night, 09 January 2026.

It is alleged that on the evening in question, at approximately 10pm, the elderly victim was busy preparing food for herself at her home when she was surprised by the suspect inside her house.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect, who was known to the elderly woman, was armed with a knife.

“The suspect allegedly assaulted the elderly woman, gagged her, and proceeded to rape her before fleeing the scene.

“A case of rape was immediately opened at Hlogotlou Police Station, and investigations commenced. Through diligent investigative work, police traced and arrested the suspect on Saturday night, 10 January 2026,” Mashaba said.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said the arrest of the suspect demonstrates “our unwavering commitment to bringing perpetrators of gender-based violence to justice, particularly those who prey on our most vulnerable community members.”

“The brutality displayed against a 95-year-old woman is utterly reprehensible and will not be tolerated in our province. I commend the investigating team for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

“We will ensure that this case receives the attention it deserves as it proceeds through the criminal justice system.” Said Scheepers.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 January 2026, facing a charge of rape.

Police investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s, serving a life sentence for repeatedly raping a young girl, failed to overturn his conviction and sentence.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town dismissed Songezo Wulana’s appeal, confirming both the guilty verdict and the life imprisonment imposed by the Parow Regional Court.

Wulana, from Delft in Cape Town, was convicted in October 2024 following a trial in which he denied the charges.

Evidence presented in court showed that he raped the victim on multiple occasions in 2022.

