Man arrested after allegedly shooting police officer in Eastern Cape

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in the Eastern Cape.

Members from Algoa Park Saps were conducting routine patrols in Jack Road, Missionvale, on Sunday when an unknown man emerged from between houses and opened fire on a patrol vehicle.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested following a positive tip-off from the public.

Arrest

Nkohli said officers also confiscated an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Members from visible policing at Algoa Park SAPS acted on information about the whereabouts of a person of interest, believed to be involved in shooting a member on Sunday evening. The suspect was traced and located in the open space near the Nelson Mandela University (Missionvale Campus). The victim is still in the hospital.”

Court

Nkohli said the suspect was handcuffed and found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with ammunition.

“Police detectives are busy profiling him. A 30-year-old suspect is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, on charges ranging from attempted murder to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Attacks on police

Attacks on police officers have recently come under the spotlight.

Last month, Deputy President Paul Mashatile urged South African Police Service (Saps) officers not to surrender to any form of criminality, but to use their firearms to protect themselves from ruthless criminals.

“Let me reiterate, as police officers, you must not die with your service firearms in your holsters. You have a duty to protect your lives; this means you must use force that is proportional to the threat that you face. You must not surrender to any form of criminality,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile warned that an attack on a police officer is a serious crime and that criminals will face the full might of the law.

At least 27 police officers have been killed in the past year, compared to 39 officers killed in 2024.

