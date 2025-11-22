Man in hospital after trying to hijack G20 patrol car with fake gun

'It should be noted that a replica firearm is considered as a firearm if used in the commission of a crime.'

The saying that “criminals never take a day off” has been proven to be true. Despite Johannesburg being one of the most protected places in the world this weekend because of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, a man is in hospital under police guard after attempting to hijack a car with a fake gun on Friday evening.

The South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe said the carjacker was not aware that the car was being used by the Saps’s National Intervention Unit (NIU).

The Unit was conducting patrols in and around Johannesburg at the time of the incident, as the city is hosting more than 19 leaders from different parts of the world, and prominent business people for the G20 summit.

Hijacker uses fake gun

Mathe said the hijacker jumped onto Empire Road and pointed a gun at the driver of the car. That is when one of the NIU officers fired a shot at the hijacker and sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Surprisingly to the police, the hijacker was using a fake gun, which is a crime. “It should be noted that a replica firearm is considered as a firearm if used in the commission of a crime,” she added.

“The possession of an imitation firearm with the intention to commit an offence, such as hijacking, as well as the pointing at a person, of anything which is likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm, constitutes an offence in terms of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).”

Hijacker in hospital

Mathe said the man is being treated in hospital under police guard and will soon appear in court for his crimes.

“He was later taken to hospital under police guard. He will appear in court for an attempted hijacking charge when he is fit to do so.

“The Natjoints warns criminals and those who want to test security measures in place that all law enforcement agencies will deal decisively with any criminal element.

“The NATJOINTS is thus far satisfied with the uncompressing security measures that are in place to ensure the smooth running of the G20 leaders’ summit.”

Protestors arrested

Meanwhile, several protesters from Operation Dudula, the MK party and other groups have been arrested following clashes with the police and attempting to block world leaders’ motorcades at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Chaos erupted just outside the vicinity of the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday as world leaders met for discussions at the G20 Summit currently underway.

“They wanted to forcefully march towards the main venue where the G20 Leaders’ Summit is being held,” said Mathe.

“They were warned that there is a dedicated speakers corner that is allocated to people that want to air their grievances, and warned them that they could they would not be allowed to march towards Nasrec.”

