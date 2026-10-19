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Man nabbed for allegedly selling illegal DStv streaming codes on WhatsApp

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 October 2026

03:06 am

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The man was handcuffed for the alleged contravention of Section 7 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020.

Man nabbed for allegedly selling illegal DStv streaming codes on WhatsApp

A Sebokeng man has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal DStv streaming operation. Picture: Saps

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A Sebokeng man has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal DStv streaming operation after the South African Police Service (Saps) cybercrime investigators uncovered a scheme that supplied streaming codes to customers via WhatsApp.

The man was handcuffed for the alleged contravention of Section 7 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, following an investigation into the alleged operation last week.

WhatsApp codes

Police said members of the Cyber Crime Unit, working together with MultiChoice forensic investigators, acted on information received from MultiChoice regarding a shop allegedly selling DStv streaming services without a valid license along the Golden Highway and Zone 13, Sebokeng.

The Saps said the test purchases were conducted, during which the suspect allegedly sent streaming codes to customers via WhatsApp.

“The team conducted searches at two shops in Boitumelo and at the suspect’s residence in Zone 13, Sebokeng. During the operation, several items believed to be linked to the alleged illegal streaming activities were seized, including television boxes, receipt books, routers, a point-of-sale (POS) device, remote controls, advertising flyers, laptops and external hard drives.”

Arrest

Police said the suspect was arrested for the alleged contravention of the Cybercrimes Act, while possible money-laundering-related offences are also being investigated.

He is expected to appear before the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Cyber Crime Unit Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ngwaku Lazarus Mokovhi, thanked the members involved in the operation for their dedication, cooperation, and commitment to combating cybercrime.

“He acknowledged the collaboration between the Saps and MultiChoice forensic investigators, highlighting the importance of intelligence-driven investigations and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in addressing cyber-related offences,” Saps said.

Picture: Saps

Appeal

The Saps emphasised that cooperation between law enforcement agencies and private-sector stakeholders plays a vital role in combating crime and holding those suspected of unlawful activities accountable.

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The community and business owners have been encouraged to operate within the law and report suspected criminal activities to the police.

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