Man posing as state security agent to extort Pretoria businesses arrested

Officers received information that the man was in possession of firearms.

A 41-year-old man who was allegedly posing as a State Security Agency (SSA) employee has been arrested for extorting businesses in Pretoria.

The fake SSA employee was handcuffed by a member of the crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, at Silver Lakes Estate on Wednesday.

Arrest

His arrest comes after officers received information that the man was in possession of firearms.

“The members then applied for a search and seizure warrant, which was executed this morning, 29 April 2026,” Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

“Initial investigation has revealed that he is purported to be extorting businesses around Pretoria. Upon searching, the Hawks found two appointment cards from SSA,” Mogle said.

Mogale added that the investigation is continuing, and once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Mob justice

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of three men in Gqeberha.

The trio was killed in Dyakalashe Street, NU12, Motherwell, on 27 April 2026.

According to reports, Saps Motherwell received a complaint about an incident of mob justice.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the burnt bodies of three men in the street. Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were allegedly targeted because they were suspected of vandalising and stealing property from a local school.

“Further investigation at a nearby house in Dyakalashe Street led to the discovery and confiscation of stolen property belonging to the school,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gqeberha is working around the clock to investigate the murders of the three men.”

Murder

Gantana said the deceased were aged 33, 27, and 32.

“Their identities are known to the police; however, their names will be released once the next-of-kin notification process has been completed.

“Murder cases have been registered and are being investigated by the Saps Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit. No arrests have been made at this stage,” Gantana said.