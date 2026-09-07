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Man sentenced for trying to get his friend out of prison

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By Thembeka Mda

1 minute read

7 September 2026

01:48 pm

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The police officers on duty declined the bribe, and apprehended the suspect

Man jailed for bribing police officers.

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In a twist, a man who tried to get a friend out of jail has himself been sentenced.

On 27 July, at around 13:00, Kliptown Crime Prevention members were approached by a 36-year-old Ethiopian male national.

The man identified himself as Teshale Awol Hiregete and offered the police a bribe in an attempt to persuade them to release his friend.

His friend was detained for being in the country illegally, said the South African Police Service (Saps).

The police officers on duty declined the bribe and apprehended the suspect.

The suspect was charged with bribery.

Following court proceedings in Lenasia Regional Court, Hiregete was found guilty and convicted of bribery.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, with the condition that he should not be convicted of the same offence during that period.

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