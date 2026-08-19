Man suspected of ex’s murder killed in shootout with Free State cops

Circumstances surrounding the suspect's death will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

A Free State man suspected of having fatally shot his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, 18 August, has been killed in a shootout with the police.

Police in Tweeling confirmed that they opened a murder case after a 36-year-old woman was allegedly shot by her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend and also registered an inquest docket following the man’s death.

Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the woman was killed in the evening after knocking off work.

“According to the preliminary information, the victim had knocked off duty as usual at approximately 5:45 pm at her workplace in Reitz and proceeded towards a [hitchhiking] spot in the direction of Tweeling,” Mbambo said on Wednesday.

“She reportedly boarded a white motor vehicle, unaware that her former boyfriend was already inside and had allegedly planned an attack against her.”

Mbambo said when the vehicle reached 10th Street in Tweeling, the victim alighted.

Shortly thereafter, the man also got out of the vehicle, allegedly grabbed her and shot her in the head at close range.

He then fled the scene in the direction of Reitz.

Suspect opens fire on police

Members of the public immediately alerted the police and provided information regarding the suspect’s movements.

“Two police vehicles, one from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and another from Tweeling Visible Policing, responded swiftly and pursued the suspect,” Mbambo said.

She said officers travelling in a Mahindra and dressed in civilian clothes spotted the man while he was hitchhiking and stopped alongside him.

He approached the vehicle under the impression that he had scored a lift.

Reality, however, soon kicked in.

“As he engaged with the members, the suspect noticed a second police vehicle, occupied by members dressed in police uniform, stopping behind the Mahindra,” the spokesperson said.

“He allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire on the uniformed members, apparently unaware that the occupants of the Mahindra were also police officials. The members in the Mahindra immediately responded to the attack, and the suspect was fatally wounded during the ensuing exchange of gunfire.”

Ipid to investigate suspect’s death

Mbambo said circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), as prescribed by law.

Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia, condemned the woman’s brutal killing.

He expressed concern over the escalation of domestic violence-related incidents.

Lesia also commended the members of the public who immediately alerted the police.

“The swift response by the members of the FCS and Tweeling Visible Policing demonstrates the importance of effective collaboration between the community and the police in responding to incidents of violence,” Lesia said.

“We urge members of the community, particularly victims of domestic violence, not to remain silent when they are subjected to threats, intimidation or abuse. Early reporting can enable the police and other relevant support structures to intervene before such situations escalate into loss of life.”