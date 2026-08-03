Manhunt after elderly passenger shot dead in Limpopo hijacking

The elderly man was found lying next to the road near a local tavern with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have launched a manhunt after a 60‑year‑old man was gunned down during a brutal hijacking in Limpopo.

The elderly man was hijacked and shot at Ga-Matlou Village, Moletjie in the Seshego policing area outside Polokwane on Saturday, 01 August 2026.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba has appealed for information from the public about the incident.

“Police responded to a shooting incident at approximately 19:42. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was a passenger in a silver Hyundai H1 driven by his son from Ga-Chokoe to Moletjie Moshate. Along the route, they noticed a couple hitchhiking and stopped to offer assistance.”

Ledwaba said it is alleged that while the deceased was asking the couple about their destination through the open window, an unknown male suspect wearing cream-white clothing suddenly approached, opened the driver’s door and produced a pistol.

“The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the driver, who managed to escape unharmed by jumping out of the vehicle and running to the rear. The suspect then allegedly hijacked the vehicle and drove away.

“The driver attempted to hold onto the moving vehicle through the open rear boot but eventually fell off. The hijacked vehicle was recovered shortly after the incident in a nearby village after the suspect allegedly lost control of it and fled the scene on foot,” Ledwaba said.

Search

Ledwaba said a search was launched and the elderly man was found lying next to the road near a local tavern with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was certified dead at the scene. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and police investigations are continuing.”

Murder condemned

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, has strongly condemned the brutal killing and urged anyone with information that could assist in tracing the suspect to come forward.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in the investigation or lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Motlatjo Seja, on 062 539 3479, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the MySAPS App, or report it at the nearest police station.