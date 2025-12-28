Manhunt intensified after Eastern Cape teen found murdered on Christmas Day

Police have intensified a manhunt after an Eastern Cape teen was found murdered on 25 December.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Sarah Baartman District, Eastern Cape, says it is mobilising maximum resources to track down anyone involved in Linomtha Skeyi’s murder.

The 16-year-old’s body was found in an open field behind the department of social development premises in Joza, Makhanda, on Christmas Day.

Body found after missing person report

She was reported missing on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

Tragically, her body was discovered by a volunteer searcher at around 9.20am during a search-and-rescue operation the following day.

“Preliminary observations indicated that she had sustained several wounds to her upper body,” said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, Saps provincial spokesperson.

Nkohli said police urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrests to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain N Toto, on 082 377 8204.

“Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111”

Separate Christmas Day tragedy in Limpopo

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Xilaveko Suke,15, and her father Peter Themba Baloyi, 45.

The teen’s body was also discovered on Christmas Day inside a one-room house in Rotterdam Village in Hlanganani.

Baloyi was found hanging from a tree in the nearby bushes the following day.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager and her father had been reported missing after they allegedly left home together on Monday, 22 December.

