Manhunt launched after fatal stabbing and house robbery in Limpopo

The police are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward immediately.

Limpopo police in Mankweng, Capricorn District, are searching for armed suspects following a fatal stabbing, house robbery and attempted murder at Mantjana Ga-Thoka village.

According to the police, the incidents occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 13 December 2025.

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her brother seriously injured when two masked men attacked them in their home.

Victim killed during violent home invasion

The deceased was sleeping with her 13-year-old daughter in a one-room house when the attack occurred.

Her brother was resting in another house within the same yard. According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the woman was woken by a knock at the door.

“Her brother indicated that he wanted to fetch his property in that house,” SAPS said. When they opened the door, “they were surprised by two unknown males wearing face masks who immediately demanded their cellphones and money.”

The situation quickly turned violent when the victims explained they had no money.

“When the victim told them that they did not have money, the suspects became aggressive,” Saps reported.

The woman’s brother, who had accompanied the suspects to the door, tried to intervene but was stabbed with a sharp object during the confrontation.

ALSO READ: Three arrested with explosives on N12 near Stilfontein

Suspects flee after stabbing both victims

The attackers then turned on the woman herself, stabbing her before stealing cellphones from both victims.

Police confirmed that the suspects “robbed them of their cellphones and fled the scene.”

The injured victims managed to escape to neighbouring homes for safety, and once the attackers had left, community members helped transport them to the nearest hospital.

Despite efforts to save her, the 38-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. “Unfortunately, the female victim was declared dead on her arrival,” Saps said.

Police were called to the hospital, where they formally identified the deceased. The woman’s brother is receiving treatment for his stab wounds.

Investigation underway as police appeal for information

Authorities have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and house robbery.

Saps confirmed that “the motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage, but the investigation is underway.”

The police are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward immediately.

Members of the public who can assist investigators are asked to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Samuel Malemela, on 076 749 8403 or 082 756 9781.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police in the apprehension of the suspects is requested to contact” these numbers, Saps said.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPSApp.

READ NEXT: Teenager and three others stripped naked and killed in Diepkloof mob justice attack