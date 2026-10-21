Manhunt launched after twin businessmen shot dead in Free State

The Ekhayeni Lounge Bar owners were declared dead at the scene, with police appealing for information about the suspects.

Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt after two businessmen, identified as twin brothers, were gunned down at their business premises in Bochabela, Mangaung, on Wednesday morning.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), Kegomodicoe and Keabecoe Lekone, 52, were fatally shot while inside their charcoal-coloured Ford Ranger at the gate of the Ramatsoele Street property.

Both men, who were known to be the owners of Ekhayeni Lounge Bar, sustained gunshot wounds in the incident that occurred at around 9 am.

An ER24 paramedic declared both victims deceased at the scene, and two murder cases were opened at Mangaung Police Station.”

Witness describes suspect fleeing after gunshots

Saps regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said a witness who was on the premises told police that he heard gunshots while he was upstairs inside the double-storey building.

“He alleges that he rushed outside to establish where the sound of the shots came from, when he noticed an African male running towards a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback,” the spokesperson said.

“He did not see whether the male had an object in his hands, but the vehicle sped off.”

Police appeal for information

Covane said there were possibly two other occupants already inside the vehicle.

“Any member of the public who might have information that could help locate the suspect(s) and assist with the investigation into the double murder is requested to contact Colonel Msokoli Bolsick on 082-466-8530,” Covane said.

“Alternatively, information can be reported at the nearest police station, submitted via the MySAPS app, or provided by calling the Saps Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.”

Twins previously convicted in fraud case

The twins were infamously involved in a Maung Municipality fraud and money laundering case and were convicted alongside eight other accused on 22 October 2012.

They were sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment each, according to The Sowetan.