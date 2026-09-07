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Manhunt launched for four suspects following a business robbery in Mokopane

Picture of Thembeka Mda

By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

7 September 2026

11:31 am

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The incident happened on Saturday around 8am.

Mokopane police launch manhunt for robbery

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A manhunt is ongoing for four unknown suspects involved in a business robbery on the R101 near Mokopane in Limpopo.

The suspects also tampered with essential infrastructure at a telecommunications tower.

The incident happened on Saturday around 8am.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the victim was working at the tower when the four suspects arrived.

Two of the suspects are alleged to have been armed with firearms, while the other two suspects were handling the stolen goods.

The suspects further cut open the barricades to access the battery cube; after gaining access, they removed three cell phone tower batteries.

The suspects allegedly tied up the victim and threatened him before searching him and taking his belongings, along with a concealed amount of money.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the worker tied up.

The value of the stolen goods is yet to be disclosed by the company.

The police are hunting for the unidentified suspects and are following all possible leads to apprehend them.

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A case of business robbery and tampering with vital infrastructure has been opened and registered at the Mokopane Saps for further investigation.

The police urge anyone with leads on the suspects to contact them urgently.

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Limpopo manhunt South African Police Service (SAPS)
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