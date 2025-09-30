Manhunt launched after police officer shot in Eastern Cape

Police are appealing to the community for assistance.

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed suspect after he allegedly opened fire on a police patrol vehicle and injured one officer in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident occurred in Missionvale, Gqeberha, on Sunday evening.

“Information in police records indicates that on Sunday, 28 September 2025, around 23:00, members from Algoa Park Saps were conducting routine patrols in Jack Road, Missionvale, when an unknown man emerged from between houses and opened fire on a patrol vehicle,” said Nkohli.

Injuries

Nkohli said one police constable sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

He said the suspect managed to flee and is still at large.

“Police are appealing to the community for assistance in tracing the unknown suspect. A case of attempted murder was opened for further investigation.”

Attack condemned

The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the attack and violence on police.

“We have activated maximum resources and expertise to assist with the investigation. An attack on the police is an attack on the state, and we will not rest until the perpetrator is apprehended,” said Kupiso.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigating team is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans, the investigating officer, on 083 243 4567.

Attacks on police

Attacks on police officers have recently come under the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Deputy President Paul Mashatile urged South African Police Service (Saps) officers not to surrender to any form of criminality, but to use their firearms to protect themselves from ruthless criminals.

Mashatile was speaking at the Saps National Commemoration Day, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where government leaders and top police brass gathered to honour the fallen men and women in blue.

Fallen officers

At least 27 police officers have been killed in the past year, compared to 39 officers killed in 2024.

Mashatile said the rate of criminality, especially organised crime syndicates in South Africa, is a major concern for the country.

