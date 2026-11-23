Police have appealed to the public for information that could help trace the suspects.

A routine police patrol near the Beitbridge border crossing led to the discovery of 1 323 blasting cartridges worth R132 300 after a group of suspects dropped their bags and vanished into nearby bushland.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who abandoned the bags containing the blasting cartridges.

Patrols

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 8:15pm between the railway line and the Gateway Truck Stop.

“Members were conducting routine patrols around the Shell truck park and residential area when they noticed individuals carrying bags on their heads.

“When police approached them, the suspects ignored instructions to stop, dropped the bags and fled into the nearby bush, disappearing into the darkness. Upon searching the abandoned bags, members discovered 1 323 Super Power 90 blasting cartridges with an estimated street value of R132 300,” Saps said.

Picture: Saps

Information

Saps added that it has opened an enquiry docket on abandoned explosives for further investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the manhunt for the suspects is continuing.

Police have appealed to the public for information that could help trace the suspects, urging anyone with details to contact authorities or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stop or the MySAPS app.

Vehicle smuggling

Meanwhile, police arrested a man at the Lebombo Port of Entry after he allegedly attempted to smuggle a bank-financed Ford Ranger into Mozambique using a fraudulent bank authorisation letter and falsely claiming to be a Border Management Authority (BMA) official.

The BMA’s Vehicle Targeting System flagged the vehicle because of outstanding finance arrears exceeding R70 000.

Arrest

Following further checks with the bank, officials confirmed that the letter purporting to authorise the vehicle’s cross-border movement was fake.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigation.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the arrest highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and technology in combating cross-border crime.