Masemola denies signing any letter to disband KZN political killings task team

Masemola said Mkhwanazi was within his rights to speak openly about the work of the KZN political killings task team.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Wednesday gave a glimpse into the possible closure of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.

The general declared that no official order to disband the unit had been authorised by him.

Masemola confirmed this at a media briefing in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday, where he was overseeing the destruction of illegal firearms.

‘No problem’ with briefing

Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stated on Sunday that the province’s political killings task team had been earmarked for closure, claiming that senior officials had been interfering in the unit’s work.

Masemola was asked if he was aware of the unit’s closure, and he denied that the issue had crossed his desk.

“I am sure you have not seen any letter that I have signed to close the unit. I have not signed it, and I don’t think anybody has ever seen a letter where I have signed off the closure of the unit,” said Masemola.

Asked if Mkhwanazi’s briefing was sanctioned by senior officials or if he faced any disciplinary action, Masemola had no objections.

“One does not have a problem in him briefing the media on the work of the team. It is not a problem if he talks about it because it is operating within the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which is his terrain.”

“He won’t be persecuted from my side [and] there will be no persecution of any member of the South African Police Service.”

The national commissioner did confirm that Mkhwanazi had received death threats and that his security detail had been “beefed up”.

Awaiting the president

The standoff between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Mkhwanazi has remained static while the country awaits the return of its president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in Brazil to attend a Brics summit and was due back in the country on Wednesday.

Masemola was reluctant to speak on the allegations made against Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

He said he would leave the matter to the president, explaining that it would not be useful for him to add to the public statements between the senior officials.

“Let’s wait first to engage with the president, and from there we will take the matter forward,” Masemola concluded.

