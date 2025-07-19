Mass shooting in Gauteng tavern: Gang of ‘silent’ gunmen kill five

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and police are on the hunt for 10 suspects.

Five people were killed and nine injured in a late-night shooting at a Gauteng tavern on Friday.

According to police, a large gang entered the drinking hole at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria, around 10.30pm “and started shooting randomly, without saying a word”.

Two women and three men were shot and killed in the chaos.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and police are on the hunt for 10 suspects.

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Masondo told the media the owner of the tavern had been taken in for questioning and is believed to be an illegal immigrant.

Police believe community members may be able to help them piece together what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story