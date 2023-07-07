Mia Kühn death LATEST: Police obtain CCTV footage, autopsy done

By Cornelia Le Roux

CCTV footage and completion of the autopsy are the latest developments in the investigation into the puzzling circumstances surrounding the shock death of Hoërskool Garsfontein pupil Mia Kühn this week.

This according to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi who has confirmed that the South African Police Services (Saps) have been able to obtain the CCTV footage on the premises of Hoërskool Garsfontein, in Pretoria, as part of the investigation into the Grade 10 pupil’s death.

Mia Kühn and her father, Gustav. The Hoërskool Garsfontein pupil’s body was discovered on the school’s premises on Tuesday morning. Photo: Facebook

Shock discovery of Mia Kühn’s body on rugby field

A security officer made the gruesome discovery of the 16-year-old’s body on the school’s rugby field at about 8am while he was doing his rounds on Tuesday morning, 4 July.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane briefed the media on the school grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

“According to her mother, at midnight she was still at home. Most probably she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing,” the MEC said.

Garsfontein teen died of unnatural causes

He revealed that the police have categorised Mia’s death as “unnatural” and that an inquest has been opened.

Chiloane said it was unclear exactly how the teenager gained access to the school premises during the winter holiday.

“I don’t know why she came here or what might have happened to her,” her distraught grandfather, Jeremiah, told Pretoria Rekord at the time.

School community shocked by death of Mia

In a post on Facebook, the Hoërskool Garsfontein board said, under the instruction of Chiloane, it had been advised not to issue a statement before all standard procedures had been completed.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy that has struck our community. In this difficult time, support is very valuable. We are so very sad with the family and our prayers for strength and comfort go out to them. Please carry them as a community in your prayers and support,” the post read.

In an update on Friday, Nevhuhulwi said police are in possession of the CCTV footage, but that no further information can be revealed at this stage.

He also confirmed that the autopsy had been completed but that a report from the doctor is still outstanding.

