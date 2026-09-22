Midnight Limpopo police chase ends in R100k cigarette seizure

The driver of the vehicle is still at large after abandoning the vehicle and escaping through the bushes.

A high‑speed chase through Limpopo ended with Mankweng Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) officers seizing illicit cigarettes worth about R100 000, after a suspect abandoned his Mercedes‑Benz and fled into the night.

Members of the Mankweng CPU recovered the illicit cigarettes in the Molepo area during the early hours of Sunday, 20 September.

Chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officials were patrolling along the D4040 road at Ga-Rampheri at 2:50am when they spotted a white Mercedes-Benz travelling at high speed and appearing suspicious, prompting the police to signal the driver to stop.

“The driver, however, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The members pursued the vehicle until it reached the Astron Garage at Ga-Chuene, within the Lebowakgomo policing area. The driver subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby bushes.”

Escape

Ledwaba said the police attempted to pursue the suspect, but he managed to evade arrest.

“Members from Saps Lebowakgomo were then summoned to the scene. Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, police discovered a quantity of illicit cigarettes, which were seized, along with the suspect’s vehicle.”

Police recovered 18 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes and 168 individual cigarettes.

Ledwaba said the suspect remains at large, and police investigations are continuing to trace and apprehend him.

Picture: Saps

Illicit cigarettes

This is the second such incident after a high‑speed chase last month, which ended with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Sebayeng and the Capricorn Highway Patrol seizing a white Toyota Hilux packed with illicit cigarettes worth more than R50 000.

The suspects also abandoned the vehicle and fled into the night.

Ledwaba said the “relentless efforts” to combat the trade in illicit cigarettes paid off.

Police have urged anyone with information that can help apprehend the two male suspects to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Alinah Marotola, on 0825659176, the crime stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station, or the MySAPSApp.