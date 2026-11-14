Mine employee in North West arrested for stealing explosives

The explosives were found at the man's house after police received a tip-off

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the possession of explosives that are suspected to have been stolen from a local mine.

Police arrested the man in the Mmakau area in the North West province after receiving a tip-off.

Explosives found at man’s house

Upon arrival at the suspect’s home, police searched the premises and found and confiscated the explosives. The operation was conducted with Brits Crime Intelligence and the Brits trio task team.

“The suspect is reportedly an employee at a mine, where he works as a drilling assistant operator,” the police said.

The seized explosives include 24 cartridges of Magnum Buster Gel and 30 sock tubes that are thought to be worth R8 000.

Court appearance

The suspect is expected to appear before Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 November 2026, and be charged with theft and contraventions of the Explosives Act.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised the police members for their quick response to the intelligence received.

Adams said the illegal possession and trade of explosives is a serious threat to public safety and urged the public to continue sharing information with police to prevent these crimes.