Minister calls for added security after prosecutor murdered in front of family

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the murder of a regional court prosecutor in the Eastern Cape was 'one too many'.

State prosecutors require greater out-of-court protection says Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The minister’s comments came after the second prosecutor in the space of four months was murdered in the Eastern Cape.

Elona Sombulula from the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court was killed in Mthatha in April, while Tracy Brown from the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court was killed on Thursday in Gqeberha.

Prosecutor assassination

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Thursday that Brown was shot “assassination-style” outside her home.

Four suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting which was witnessed by Brown’s husband and their child.

No motive has been established for the murder, but the NPA have described the incident as an “attack on the rule of law” which the justice sector will respond to accordingly.

“The NPA, together with law enforcement, will spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators of this brutal murder are brought to justice,” NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

“To target those who dedicate their lives to upholding the law is to strike at the heart of our constitutional democracy.”

More security needed

Kubayi said the NPA had measures in place to assist with security for legal officials, but said more needed to be done.

“These protections must be reinforced and better coordinated with other security cluster stakeholders to ensure that our prosecutors can carry out their duties without fear for their lives,” Kubayi said.

Kubayi said such incidents highlighted gaps in security implementation, stressing the justice system must be protected.

“The death of a prosecutor is one too many,” Kubayi said

The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) had previously noted that attacks on officials was a growing problem and it too wanted to see added security.

“The past year has seen increasing threats to the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law,” the LSSA’s 2024/25 annual report said.

“The LSSA has taken a ­firm stance against these attacks, advocating for stronger protections for legal practitioners,” the report read.

