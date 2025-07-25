Crime

Missing Bolt driver found and arrested on immigration charges

25 July 2025

His mother had reported him missing after he was last seen on 21 July 2025.

Picture: Supplied/Bolt

A Bolt driver who was reported missing by his family has been found and arrested along with two other individuals on immigration-related charges in the Northern Cape.

Simbarashe Chimbowa, 31, was apprehended by police after being missing for several days.

His mother had reported him missing after he was last seen on 21 July 2025 at 7pm in Kagisho, Kimberley.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that Chimbowa was arrested along with two co-accused for contravening the Immigration Act.

Bolt driver arrest details

Police arrested Chimbowa together with Elias Mzonjani, 47, and Believe Chikate, 25, during a routine operation outside Douglas.

“The arrest was effected by the Visible Policing Unit of Douglas SAPS on Monday, 21 July 2025 at approximately 11pm,” said Lt Col Sergio Kock, Saps spokesperson.

The trio was discovered traveling in a blue Ford Focus.

They were found about 5km outside Douglas on the Kimberley Road.

Police seized the vehicle as part of their investigation into the matter.

Court appearance

All three suspects made their first court appearance this week.

They appeared briefly in the Douglas Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 25 July 2025.

Kock said the case had been postponed to allow for further investigation.

The matter was remanded to 29 July 2025.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

The vehicle used by the suspects remains in police custody.

“The investigation is ongoing. Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Calvin Botha at 082 908 3623, SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or to use the MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Kock said.

Authorities are appealing for any additional information that could assist with the investigation.

