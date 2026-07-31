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Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

31 July 2026

03:31 am

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Makola was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit on 10 July. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned the next day.

Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has found the body of missing 51-year-old EFF member Aaron Makola. Picture: Saps.

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The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has found the body of missing 51-year-old EFF member Aaron Makola in Mpumalanga, confirming that he was shot dead and dumped in a bush after vanishing earlier this month.

The PKTT made the grim discovery in Delmas on Thursday, 30 July.

Missing

According to the investigation, Makola was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit on 10 July. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned the next day, on 11 July.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Gauteng PKTT commenced its investigation into the matter on Monday, 20 July, after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

“An extensive investigation led members of the Gauteng PKTT to Delmas on Thursday, 30 July, where the EFF member was tragically found.”

Shot and killed

Mathe said preliminary investigations indicate that Makola had been shot and killed before his body was dumped in a bush.

“The deceased has since been positively identified by his family. Investigations are at an advanced stage to identify and apprehend those responsible for the murder, including both the perpetrators and any individuals who may have orchestrated the crime.”

Mathe said the Gauteng PKTT is continuing its investigation to establish the motive behind the murder.

KZN man shot

Meanwhile, a man in his thirties was left fighting for his life after being shot multiple times on a footbridge in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with paramedics racing to stabilise him before rushing him to hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just before 6pm on Wednesday.

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ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel were called by private security firm Homeland Security to assist with a man who had been shot numerous times and was in a critical condition on the footbridge between the M7 and Oliver Lee Drive in Umbilo.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown; however, the South African Police Service (Saps) was in attendance and is investigating further.

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