Missing SANDF soldier search ends after remains found

The police have ended the Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, search after the human remains believed to be the second missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier were recovered near the Mozambique border.

Authorities are awaiting DNA test results following the disappearance of two SANDF soldiers who floodwaters swept away on Christmas Day while they conducted border patrols near the Macadamia military base.

The soldiers were attempting to cross a submerged, low-lying bridge when strong currents from heavy rainfall swept away their vehicle.

SANDF missing soldier search operation ends

Search teams recovered one soldier’s body on 26 December and made the latest discovery on 29 December.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, said that the search operation officially concluded on 31 December 2025.

Mkhwanazi said the Search and Rescue team, including the Saps Diving Unit in Mpumalanga, faced numerous challenges, including severe bad weather, continuous rainfall, swelling rivers, and the presence of crocodiles and hippos in the area.

This had a major impact on the operation and posed significant risks to the safety of the team members.

“The tireless commitment of the team has enabled significant progress in the mission to somehow provide closure to the families and colleagues of the two SANDF members involved in the tragic incident,” Mpumalanga Saps spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said.

Community member reported incident

Mdhluli added that the police cannot ignore the huge contribution of the good Samaritan who first reported the incident on 26 December, initiating the operation.

“How can one forget a local resident who graciously offered his crane to assist in retrieving the SANDF bakkie that was used by two SANDF members and then got swept away by the aggressive water current,” he said.

The police have urged community members to refrain from going near swelling rivers and dams during this rainy season. Saps said people should avoid swimming or fishing, or even attempting to cross lower bridges, as it might put one’s life in severe danger.

There are also crocodiles and hippos in these rivers, which may also pose a danger to one’s life.

Crocodiles and hippos in the rivers. Picture: Supplied

Mkhwanazi also emphasised the importance of teamwork, which the operation demonstrated across all sectors.

Police remain vigilant

“While the operation has come to an end, we remain vigilant. Should anyone spot anything suspicious in the Komati River or its banks related to this incident, we urge them to report it immediately. The Search and Rescue Team, alongside the Saps Diving Unit, will remain on standby to act promptly as new information arises,” he said.

“We recognise that these events have taken a toll on the families, friends, and colleagues of the SANDF members, and as members of the PROVJOINTS, we extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time.”

