Mob justice in Qunu: Man killed, two burnt over cable theft allegations

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana has strongly condemned the incident.

A 30‑year‑old man has been brutally murdered, and two companions have been assaulted and set alight in a mob justice incident in the Eastern Cape after being accused of stealing electricity cables.

The incident occurred in the Qunu area on Tuesday at about 11:20am.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana has strongly condemned the incident, urging the community to reject lawlessness and assist the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Mob justice

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said they are searching for the suspects involved in the incident.

“Police were informed about the alleged thieves caught by the community members, all believed to be in their 30’s of age each, and on police arrival, the three bodies were next to the road, all burnt.”

Welile said one person had already succumbed to his injuries, whilst the other two were still alive.

“The two were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital. There were no community members in sight.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators to contact Bityi Police Detectives’ Head, Captain Mlilo at: 0836886571 or Crime Stop Number 0860010111.

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Escapees

Meanwhile, police have arrested one of the eight suspects who escaped from police cells in the Eastern Cape.

The detainee was apprehended by a multidisciplinary task team on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the suspects escaped from the Afsondering Police Station cells on 4 April 2026.

“The eight escapees were originally in custody for serious offences, including murder, rape, crimen injuria, and assault. One of the escapees, Siphelele Mkhulisi (an adult male), was rearrested on the morning of 6 April 2026 at approximately 8am. He was originally in custody for a murder case.”

Gantana said Mkhulisi was asleep at his aunt’s residence in the Masakala Location, Matatiele, when the task team pounced.