More than 2 600 wanted criminals linked to violent crimes arrested in South Africa

The South African Police Service (Saps) have arrested more than 2 600 criminals linked to serious and violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery in just one week.

The criminals were handcuffed during high-density Shanela operations between 7 and 13 July 2025.

In total, 15 627 suspects were arrested during the interventions, guided by crime intelligence, which yielded major successes across all provinces.

Serious crimes

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said 2 624 wanted individuals linked to serious and violent crimes were arrested during the operations.

Mukathi said 141 suspects were arrested for murder, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) recording the highest at 38, followed by the Eastern Cape at 28.

He said another 158 were arrested for attempted murder.

“122 were arrested for rape, with Free State leading at 28 arrests, followed by Gauteng with 26. 1 680 were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)”.

Drug dealers

Mukathi said police also arrested 317 drug dealers during this period. 2 073 for drug possession, most in the Western Cape with 755, followed by KZN with 457.

“Another 122 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, with 40 from the Western Cape and 35 from KwaZulu-Natal.”

Mukathi added that 689 people were also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with Gauteng recording 198 arrests and Mpumalanga 146.

Confiscations

Police also confiscated 131 firearms, including 2 014 rounds of ammunition, 66 hijacked or stolen vehicles and recoveries and 24 914 litres of alcohol, primarily from Gauteng.

“Contraband goods valued at R93 250 seized in the Western Cape. 816 dangerous weapons, including knives and other implements, were removed from the streets.”

Major breakthroughs

Mukathi highlighted some of the major breakthroughs.

“On 13 July, a multidisciplinary Saps team intercepted four suspects in Riverlea linked to a Johannesburg Central business robbery.

“The suspects opened fire on members, resulting in a fatal shootout. All four suspects died on the scene, and two unlicensed firearms and stolen goods were recovered,” Mukathi said.

Kidnapping

On 10 July, the Saps Anti-Kidnapping Task Team rescued a 60-year-old businessman kidnapped from Lenasia on 29 May.

Intelligence led police to Randfontein, where a shootout occurred. Two suspects were fatally wounded, and three were arrested. A ransom of R15 million had been demanded.

“In Qumbu, two suspects were arrested for kidnapping and murder after a 22-year-old victim was found deceased with bound limbs on 10 July 2025. A second victim had previously been located alive but injured”.

‘Saps commitment’

Mukathi said on 13 July, Operation Restore members discovered 6kg of heroin, 100g of heroin, and later uncovered 145kg of crystal methamphetamine(Tik) and 16kg of heroin hidden in the roof of a Goodwood residence.

“The total drug value was R54.3 million. Two foreign nationals aged 28 and 32 were arrested,” Mukathi said.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that “the operational gains achieved in this reporting period underscore the Sap’s sustained commitment to combating serious and violent crime through intelligence-led policing.

