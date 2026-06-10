More cocaine seized at Port of Durban in just days

On Saturday, 6 June, police discovered 90kg of cocaine worth R36 million concealed in trucks arriving from Brazil at the same port.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Hawks have seized 30 bricks of cocaine at the Port of Durban on Tuesday.

The cocaine was discovered through intelligence-led risk profiling and targeting methodologies. A container vessel originating from South America was identified for inspection upon arrival at the Port of Durban.

“The Durban Customs team boarded the vessel and located the targeted container, which was positioned below the waterline. During the inspection process, Customs officials identified signs that parts of the container apparatus had been tampered with,” said the Saps.

“This prompted a more intrusive inspection, which led to the discovery of concealed narcotics. A mobile testing kit subsequently confirmed the substance to be 30 bricks of pure cocaine.”

90kg of cocaine discovered

On Saturday, 6 June, police discovered 90kg of cocaine worth R36 million concealed in trucks arriving from Brazil at the same port.

In this operation, a Customs official alerted officials to suspected cocaine concealed within an excavator that had arrived at the Q and R Car Terminal aboard the vessel Neptune Ace Tokyo from Santos, Brazil.

“A thorough inspection of the excavator revealed suspicious packages concealed within a panel leading to the engine compartment. Further examination resulted in the seizure of 47 blocks containing a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine,” said the Saps.

“While the first scene was being processed, Customs officials reported discovering a second concealment on another excavator that had already been offloaded from the vessel. A subsequent inspection led to the seizure of an additional 43 blocks of suspected cocaine.”

According to Sars Commissioner, Dr Johnstone Makhubu, and Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi, these discoveries highlight the strength of coordinated enforcement efforts across government agencies.

This amid intensified efforts by organised crime syndicates to move narcotics through South Africa’s trade gateways.

“We will pursue those responsible wherever they operate, both locally and across borders, and hold them accountable. Law enforcement is working as a united front to strengthen our response. Those who traffic drugs into this country will be identified, tracked and brought to book,” said the top officials.

Drugs stolen

These busts come as the Madlanga commission investigates the theft of drugs from police custody, amid allegations that police officers collaborated with criminals in these activities.

The first incident is a break-in at its Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone, where cocaine valued at R200 million was stolen in November 2021.

“The suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows. One of the safes in the office, which was used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg of cocaine, worth R200 000 000 on the street, and ransacked the office where safes were kept,” said Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, at the time.

The second incident took place in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, where 715.86 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated before portions allegedly went missing while stored under police control.

The consignment was intercepted on 9 July 2021 and later transferred to the forensic science laboratory of the Saps.

The drugs, worth R300 million, were initially part of a shipment allegedly trafficked from Brazil.