More than 20 police officers arrested for alleged dodgy links to taxi industry

Cameron added that police officers cannot be expected to police, investigate, or regulate an industry fairly when they have private interests in it.

More than 20 South African Police Service (Saps) officers have been arrested for alleged dodgy links to the taxi industry, according to MP Ian Cameran.

Cameran recently noted that over the past few months, members from the portfolio committee on police have exposed a number of Saps members at police stations and specialised units in the Western Cape who are alleged to be involved in, or improperly linked to, the taxi industry.

‘This is not a grey area’

According to Cameron, more than 20 police members have been criminally charged, and more than 20 have also been charged under Saps disciplinary regulations.

He noted that several members have already resigned from their posts.

“This includes junior members, station commanders and other more senior officials.”

Cameron also emphasised that Saps members may not be involved in the taxi industry in a way that creates financial interest, conflict of interest or improper outside remunerative work.

“This is not a grey area,” said Cameron.

Unlawful Conduct

He stated that it is simply not lawful for members of the police to have such involvement where it compromises, or appears to compromise, their policing duties.

Cameron added that police officers cannot be expected to police, investigate, or regulate an industry fairly when they have private interests in it.

“This is not about attacking ordinary police officers.”

“It is about protecting the integrity of Saps and ensuring that communities are not policed by people who may be compromised by private business interests.”

Further information has been submitted to the National Commissioner’s office to ensure that action continues on the ground.

The Western Cape

Cameron said that, so far, members had only been arrested in the Western Cape, implying that more arrests are to come.

“And this is only the Western Cape so far.”

“We will soon begin focusing on the rest of the country, because this is clearly a major problem across South Africa,” he added.

Cameron concluded that the law must apply equally, especially to those entrusted to enforce it.