Mother arrested for allegedly choking baby to death

The child was rushed to a local clinic but doctors declared the baby dead upon arrival.

A Limpopo woman has been arrested following the death of her three-month-old boy.

Police opened a case of murder after two of the suspect’s acquaintances took the child to a clinic near Louis Trichardt on Friday evening.

Investigations are ongoing and the woman is due in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court this week.

Mother accused of murder

The two acquaintances were with the 20-year-old female at her home in the Mundzedzi village on Friday.

Police report that the three were sitting outside the home when the woman is believed to have taken the child inside.

The woman took some time to come back outside, prompting the other two to go inside to look for the mother and her child.

“They allegedly found the suspect in a seated position and choking the baby,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“They intervened and took the victim and rushed him to the local clinic, and he succumbed to his injuries.”

The child was declared dead at the clinic, after which police immediately traced the woman, who will face murder charges.

Mpumalanga GBV incident

In a separate incident, two women who were allegedly set alight by a man in Mpumalanga both died this weekend.

The gender-based violence incident occurred in Vosman on 23 July, where a 35-year-old man allegedly doused the two women in petrol before setting them on fire.

The man was arrested on attempted murder charges, with police stating that those charges will now be upgraded to murder.

The 23-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries on Friday, with her 21-year-old friend passing away on Sunday morning.

“[The accused] is is expected to appear at Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on 7 August,” police confirmed.

