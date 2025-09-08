Mother of seven to appear in court for concealment of birth.

Concealment of birth is a criminal offence under South African law.

A 43-year-old woman will appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 10 September, facing charges of concealment of birth after allegedly burying a stillborn foetus behind her house.

The woman was arrested on Sunday, 7 September, at Lesodimotlana village in the Tinmyne policing area, Waterberg District.

She is the mother of seven children, including a 17-month-old baby.

Community tip-off leads to arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the arrest followed a community tip-off.

The suspect had been pregnant, but residents noticed her pregnancy was no longer visible.

“One of the community members discovered that the suspect’s pregnancy was no longer visible and notified the police,” Ledwaba said.

ALSO READ: Suspect wanted for murder of KZN school principal shot dead

Stillborn baby found in shallow grave

When police questioned the woman, she revealed details about her pregnancy and the birth.

She had been pregnant for approximately five months before giving birth to a stillborn baby on 22 August 2025.

The police discovered that the woman had wrapped the foetus with a towel and buried it behind her house.

Officers subsequently located the remains.

“The foetus was found in a shallow grave behind the house,” Ledwaba stated.

Investigation continues

Police investigations into the matter are still ongoing, according to Ledwaba.

The case highlights the legal requirement to report births and deaths to authorities, regardless of circumstances.

Concealment of birth is a criminal offence under South African law under section 113 of the General Law Amendment Act, 1935.

According to the Act, “Any person who, without a lawful burial order, disposes of the body of any newly born child with intent to conceal the fact of its birth, whether the child died before, during or after birth, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.”

The Act also states that a person can also be found guilty even if it’s not proven that the baby died before the body was disposed of.

READ NEXT: Two brothers arrested for murder of sibling in Eastern Cape