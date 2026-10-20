Motorist nabbed at 204km/h as Limpopo sounds alarm over reckless speeding

The incidents demonstrate the ongoing challenge of excessive speeding and the urgent need for motorists to change their behaviour.

Authorities have arrested a motorist caught driving at a staggering 204km/h and another at 169km/h in Limpopo as they warn of a growing speeding crisis on the province’s roads during October Transport Month.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has expressed serious concern over the increasing number of motorists arrested for excessive speeding on the province’s roads.

Speedsters

Departmental spokesperson Mashudu Mabata said the department is disappointed that some motorists continue to disregard road traffic regulations despite repeated calls for responsible driving and respect for human life.

“MEC for Transport and Community Safety Nakedi Kekana has consistently urged motorists to prioritise safety and recognise their responsibility to protect lives on the roads.

“Today, two motorists were arrested for speeding in the Modimolle area. The first motorist, driving a BMW X4, was arrested on the N1 near Settlers, Modimolle, after allegedly travelling at 169km/h.

“Later in the afternoon, while law enforcement officers were conducting a speed operation on the N1 near Sondela, Modimolle, a white Audi A4 was detected travelling at 204km/h, more than double the applicable speed limit,” Mabata said.

Arrest

Mabata added that police stopped the vehicle immediately and arrested both motorists on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

“They were detained at Bela-Bela Saps and will face the full might of the law. These arrests follow the arrest of another motorist yesterday for allegedly travelling at 181km/h.”

Speeding

Mabata said the incidents demonstrate the ongoing challenge of excessive speeding and the urgent need for motorists to change their behaviour.

“Reckless driving places not only the lives of drivers at risk but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users.

“The department is deeply concerned about the lives lost on our roads as a result of reckless driving and other dangerous behaviours.

“Every road fatality is a painful reminder that irresponsible decisions behind the steering wheel can have devastating consequences for families and communities,” Mabata said.

Speed limits

Mabata said the department will continue monitoring compliance with road traffic regulations and take appropriate action against motorists who endanger others’ lives.

Motorists have been urged to obey speed limits, drive responsibly, and remember that arriving safely matters more than getting there in a hurry.