Mozambican national arrested in connection with DJ Warras’ murder

The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation’s Provincial Investigation Unit has arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the Mozambican national was arrested during a Crime Intelligence-led take-down operation in Marathon informal settlement in Primrose at 8pm on Friday night.

The operation was conducted by PIU, together with Crime Intelligence and Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

The suspect will appear before a court on Monday, 2 February 2026, facing charges of murder and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Police arrested the first suspect, 44-year-old Victor Majola, on 22 December, and he is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

DJ Warras murder: Bail denied

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court denied bail to Majola on Monday, 26 January 2026.

During the bail hearing, the defence argued that the State had failed to present evidence directly linking Majola to the crime.

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela requested that the court deny Majola bail, arguing that the accused was likely to evade trial. The State further noted that Majola’s alibi could not be tested because he chose not to testify in court.

“The state submitted that the accused has [no family ties]. It was submitted to this court that he has 12 children. There is no indication whether he stays with his 12 children,” argued Mochabela.

“The state submitted that the accused is a flight risk. So, if this court grants him bail, and he absconds, we [will not be] able to trace him.

“The accused person has no fixed employment. They say that he is self-employed, and he owns taxis. There is no indication in this court as to which association is he belonging to. There are not even the car papers to prove he owns these movable assets. The state submits that the accused has no fixed assets.”

In her ruling, Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi cited concerns that the accused had provided conflicting residential addresses, could potentially intimidate witnesses known to him, and posed a flight risk.

The matter was postponed to 11 February 2026 for further investigations. Majola will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

