Mpumalanga hospital worker arrested with human placentas

Rose Mnisi, a maternity ward cleaner, was caught carrying human tissues for sale.

The Mpumalanga police have nabbed a hospital cleaner for allegedly offering human placentas for sale.

39-year-old Rose Mnisi was caught on Wednesday while hitchhiking with human tissue in Lydenburg.

She faces charges for illegal possession of human tissues and potentially additional offences.

Mnisi, who is an employee at a local hospital, was arrested in Extension 2, Mashishing, and appeared in court on Thursday.

Illegal possession of human placentas

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said that South African Police Service (Saps) members from the Lydenburg K9 Unit were busy conducting routine patrols in the area and received a tip-off.

According to the tip-off, a woman was allegedly looking for potential buyers for human body tissues. It was also reported that the woman was hitchhiking en route to Nelspruit.

“The police officers followed up on the information and, based on the suspect’s description, were able to locate a woman carrying a plastic bag along Voortrekker Street in Mashishing (Lydenburg),” Mdhluli said.

“Upon being approached by police, the woman was caught with human tissues. The woman confirmed that she is a cleaner in the maternity ward.”

Mnisi was charged accordingly, and the contents of the bag were confiscated for forensic analysis.

Potentially more charges

She appeared at the Mashishing District Court on Thursday, and she was remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 25 September 2025 for further investigation and for bail application.

“This incident once again reflects deep moral decay in the society. The police will continue to work with communities in addressing crime,” said the general.

Earlier this month, a traditional healer from Mozambique abandoned his bail application at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court in Gauteng.

26-year-old Aizeque Zacaria Cumbuia is facing a charge of possession of human tissue.

Traditional healer found with body parts abandons bail

Cumbuia was allegedly discovered in possession of human flesh in a room where he was working as a traditional healer on 7 August, 2025.

“This was discovered by police officers when they were conducting investigations in relation to a Brits murder case, where a deceased female was killed, body parts removed, and her body burned,” NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on 10 September.

In court, the matter was postponed to 14 October 2025 for further investigations.

