Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Mpumalanga police bust R6m hijacked truck, arrest Mozambican suspect

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 August 2026

06:11 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Anti-Hijacking Task Team received intelligence-driven information about a hijacked truck carrying stolen power transformers.

Mpumalanga police bust R6m hijacked truck, arrest Mozambican suspect

Picture: Mpumalanga Saps.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Intelligence‑driven policing paid off in Mpumalanga when the Ehlanzeni Anti‑Hijacking Task Team and Ngodwana Saps officers intercepted a hijacked truck, arresting a 34‑year‑old Mozambican national and recovering stolen power transformers worth more than R6 million.

The Ehlanzeni Anti-Hijacking Task Team handcuffed the Mozambican national on Tuesday, at about 1pm.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the Anti-Hijacking Task Team received intelligence-driven information about a hijacked truck carrying stolen power transformers, travelling on the Schoemanskloof Road, towards Nelspruit.

Ndubane said officers operationalised the information, and the truck was spotted and tactically intercepted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was reportedly stolen at Devon in Gauteng. Further search led to the discovery of the reportedly stolen power transformers,” Ndubane said.

“It was during this period that the suspect was placed under arrest and then charged for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle as well as for possession of suspected stolen property.”

Home affairs

Ndubane added that police are working collaboratively with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the arrested suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court soon.

Warning

Ndubane said the Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, thanked the Ehlanzeni Anti-Hijacking Task Team and members from Ngodwana SAPS for the swift action.

Modise warned that the police, together with other law enforcement agencies, will continue to “prevent and combat criminal activities in the province.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Murder suspect arrested

Meanwhile, communities and media helped police close in on an alleged fugitive murder suspect within hours – a united front that Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane says proves the power of collective vigilance.

After Saps released the image of 27‑year‑old Simiso Silomo Phakathi, wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Soweto, residents of Joubertina in Klerksdorp swiftly tipped off police, leading to his arrest on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Dimpane hailed the rapid response as a striking example of how communities and the media can turn appeals into action, ensuring perpetrators of gender‑based violence are brought to justice.

Read more on these topics

Home Affairs Mozambique Mpumalanga South African Police Service (SAPS) Vehicle Theft
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News DA finance chief Mark Burke axed from Parliament committees amid R4bn Kastelo probe
Crime Almost 4 000 rounds of Saps ammunition lost or stolen per month
News ‘He must explain’: Adams turns the tables on Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission
Politics Know all the potholes on your route home? Adjusting to a ‘collapsing’ Joburg ‘is not normal’, says Zille
News ‘I’m about to get whipped by Judge Madlanga again’ – Tough start to Fadiel Adams’ testimony

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News