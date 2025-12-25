UPDATE: Two arrested in suspected Christmas Eve Mpumalanga tavern murder-suicide

A dispute over music reportedly preceded a deadly shooting at the Mpumalanga tavern, claiming two lives.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting at a tavern in Masoyi, Mpumalanga.

The suspects, aged 21 and 28 were arrested on Christmas Day and police also recovered a firearm that reportedly disappeared during the shooting.

One faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice, while the other faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Police said the firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if the weapon was not previously used in the commission of crime elsewhere.

They cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges against the arrested suspects.

“The investigation is ongoing and the serial number of the recovered firearm has been filed off,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.

The Citizen previously reported that police in Masoyi were investigating an alleged murder-suicide that occurred on Christmas Eve at a tavern in Mganduzweni Trust.

According to a report, police who were on duty patrolling along the R538 Road noticed a group of people exiting the tavern.

Dispute inside the tavern

They then stopped to investigate and discovered that a shooting had just occurred inside the establishment.

Tragically, they found two men with fatal injuries.

Medical personnel reported to the scene and certified both individuals dead.

ALSO READ: Bekkersdal mass shooting: South African mine worker, 10 undocumented foreign nationals arrested

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said preliminary reports indicated that the incident unfolded when the DJ, who had been playing music for patrons inside the tavern, stopped playing the music and then packed his equipment.

“The patrons are said to have insisted that he should continue playing the music because it was Christmas time,” Mdhluli said in a statement on Thursday.

“The DJ then reportedly indicated that it was time for closure of the tavern. Despite his attempts to explain, tensions escalated.”

Murder-suicide allegation

Mdhluli said a 28-year-old patron then allegedly drew a firearm and shot the DJ before turning the gun on himself.

A case of murder has been opened along with an inquest.

Mdhluli said preliminary reports further indicated that the tavern is licensed.

Police condemnation and safety concerns

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the “senseless” act of violence.

He further called for an extensive investigation to uncover how a firearm was permitted access to the liquor premises, since the presence of dangerous weapons in such places is strictly prohibited.

“The increase in shooting incidents within liquor premises is alarming and detrimental to our society. It is very crucial that tavern owners take their responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons and employees,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Failure to comply with safety regulations goes with legal consequences for the owners. A life has been lost here, and we cannot allow such a tragic incident without consequences,” the General added.

NOW READ: Why the deadly tavern killings?