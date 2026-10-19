Mpumalanga police recover seven suspected hijacked vehicles, arrest one suspect [PICS]

The Anti-Hijacking Team from the Ehlanezi District in Mpumalanga recovered the vehicles and a truck over four days.

Seven suspected hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered during intelligence-driven operations that were conducted in collaboration with private security companies, vehicle tracking companies and other law enforcement agencies in Mpumalanga.

The Anti-Hijacking Team from the Ehlanzeni District recovered the vehicles and a truck over four days.

Recovered vehicles in Nkomasi

Among the recovered vehicles was a white Isuzu that was reported stolen in Jabulani, Gauteng, and later found in Dludluma, near the Nkomazi area, with Mpumalanga registration number plates.

A white Toyota Quantum that was reportedly stolen in Schuzendal and fitted with false Mpumalanga registration plates was also recovered in Nkomazi.

Another white Toyota Prado that was allegedly hijacked in Garsfontein, Gauteng, was found in Mzintini, Nkomazi.

Victim locked in courier bakkie

A victim, who had left Shatale, Mpumalanga, was rescued after being locked in a hijacked white Toyota VVTI courier bakkie in Bushbuckridge.

Victim rescued after suspects locked the driver in the back of the courier vehicle. Picture: Arrive Alive

A silver Mercedes-Benz that was reportedly stolen in Calcutta was found abandoned in Kanyamazane.

Abandoned silver Mercedes-Benz found in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga. Picture: Arrive Alive

Goods stolen from truck

A City Logistics H-100 truck with furniture was allegedly hijacked on Friday, along the R40 in the Ga-Toy area in Bushbuckridge.

The truck was later recovered at Inyaka Dam, along with the crew members who were found. However, the goods had been stolen from the vehicle.

Goods were stolen from the truck. Picture: Arrive Alive

A white Isuzu truck was allegedly robbed at gunpoint from the driver, whereafter the vehicle was left abandoned and still idling, with no suspects, around Khumbula.

Suspected hijacked truck

A truck fitted with false registration number plates was recovered between Waterval Boven and Ngodwana on the N4 road en route to Nelspruit.

The truck was reportedly hijacked at Rabie Ridge, in Gauteng, leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old suspect.

One suspect arrested in relation to the hijacked truck is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court soon and faces several charges, including the possession of a suspected stolen/hijacked truck.

In some cases, suspects remain at large, and police are still pursuing them as investigations continue.

Anti-hijacking strategy

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, said the recovery of seven vehicles in just four days demonstrates the effectiveness of the anti-hijacking strategy and the value of working with partners and communities.

“We will continue to intensify operations to ensure that hijacked or stolen vehicles are recovered and to hold suspects accountable. We can never allow a space for criminals to operate,” Modise concluded