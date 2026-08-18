Mpumalanga police seize R4m dagga haul coming into SA from Eswatini

Police said the incident took place at about 1:30am, on the arrival side from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa

Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect and seized a Volvo truck loaded with 49 bags of dagga worth more than R4 million during a border‑control operation.

The suspect was handcuffed at the Oshoek Port of Entry in the early hours of Monday morning.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the incident took place at about 1:30am, on the arrival side from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa, where officers were conducting search duties.

“During the search, police discovered 49 bags containing suspected dagga, with a combined weight of approximately 630 kilograms and an estimated street value of over R4 million. It was during this time that the suspect was subsequently arrested and then detained.

“The seized truck, a Volvo horse and trailer bearing Kingdom of Eswatini registration number plates and reportedly belonging to a logistics company based in the Kingdom of Eswatini, was also seized,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Origin

The suspect is expected to appear in court on charges relating to dealing in dagga.

Nonyane-Mpe said police investigations are continuing to establish the origin and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to determine whether other persons may be involved in the illegal drug trade.

Warning

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has welcomed the arrest and seizure, emphasising the importance of intensified law-enforcement operations at the country’s borders.

“The successful interception of this substantial consignment demonstrates the determination of our Police members to remain vigilant at our Ports of Entry.

“We are aware that traffickers often try their luck at our Borders in the province to carry out their criminal activities; however, this success demonstrates that our plan to combat cross-border activities is working.

“We will continue to strengthen our operations and collaboration with other stakeholders, ” said Modise

Investigations are continuing