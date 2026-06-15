Mpumalanga raid nets R2m in fake goods, multiple arrests

The multi-disciplinary operation targeting the trade and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods was conducted in Nelspruit.

A high‑impact raid in Mpumalanga, which seized more than R2 million in fake goods, shut down businesses, and led to multiple arrests, striking at the heart of the province’s illicit trade.

The multi-disciplinary operation targeting the trade and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods was conducted in Nelspruit, Ehlanzeni District, on 11 June 2026.

Search and seizure

It was executed pursuant to a search-and-seizure warrant at various locations in Nelspruit, including Samora Machel Drive (N4), Anderson Street, the corner of Anderson and Henshall Streets, Kykoedie Street, and Valencia Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the operation was led by the Mpumalanga Counterfeit Task Team and involved several law enforcement and regulatory stakeholders, including Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team (TRT), and SARS Customs.

“During the operation, members seized a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit and illicit goods, including branded clothing, footwear, personal care products, food products, and household items.

“A total of 3 339 counterfeit and illicit items were seized, with an estimated value of R2 062 050,” said Mpe.

Picture: Saps

Undocumented foreign nationals

Mpe said the operation further resulted in six undocumented foreign nationals being arrested.

“One arrest for the employment of an illegal foreign national; Nine traffic fines issued; three business premises closed due to non-compliance with Health and Safety Regulations; and four pallets of liquor detained by SARS for further investigation.

“Additional items, including Pampers products and tissues, were also seized pending further verification and investigation,” said Mpe.

Investigations

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended all participating stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in combating the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which pose a significant threat to the economy, legitimate businesses, and consumer safety.

Police said investigations are ongoing and additional charges may be considered as enquiries continue.