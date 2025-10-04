Murder suspect on the run for over two years arrested in KZN

The man allegedly killed a woman who was the mother of his children.

A murder suspect who has been on the run since February 2023 has finally been arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said detectives from Durban Central Police Station made the breakthrough on Friday.

“The suspect has been on the run since February 2023 after he allegedly killed a woman who was the mother of his children at Volksrust in Mpumalanga province.”

Fled

Netshiunda said after the murder, the suspect reportedly fled to Eswatini, where he allegedly also killed another woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship.

“Durban Central detectives gathered information about his whereabouts, and he was cornered and arrested at a lodge in Durban on Friday, 3 October 2025.

“During his arrest, the suspect was planning to kill the children he had fathered with the woman that he killed in Volkrust. The suspect was handed over to police in Mpumalanga, where he will face his crime,” Netshiuda said.

: Milpark Hospital shooting victim was visiting a friend – police

Milpark Hospital shooting

Meanwhile, the victim of a shooting in the parking lot of a Johannesburg hospital has been linked to a high-profile ongoing investigation.

The man was shot on Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Netcare Milpark Hospital, in Johannesburg, shortly after 8pm

Police confirmed that they knew the identity of the victim but would not disclose it at this stage.

“I’m not at liberty to provide the victim’s information,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told The Citizen on Friday.

Sibeko had earlier confirmed that the victim was a 45-year-old man and that he had been visiting a patient inside the hospital.

Victim identified

Netcare sent condolences to the family of the deceased, but was also unable to elaborate on the circumstances around the shooting.

“While we cannot share further details, the hospital is committed to assisting the police with their investigation,” stated Netcare spokesperson Lynne O’Connor.

It is understood that the victim was named Burnett Hermanus, allegedly a suspect in the murder of liquidators Cloete and Thomas Murray.

Additional reporting compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

