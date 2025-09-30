Over 190 murder suspects among 17 247 nabbed during Shanela II operations

The majority of these suspects were handcuffed in Gauteng.

Nearly 200 murder suspects were among the 17 247 people arrested during nationwide Shanela II operations, the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

Of the 196 murder suspects, 63 were wanted individuals, and they were tracked down in different parts of the country.

The majority of these suspects were handcuffed in Gauteng, with 41 arrests, followed by Eastern Cape, with 40 arrests.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk warned that firearms continue to be the weapon of choice in the commission of serious and violent crimes, particularly murder.

“In a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from circulation, police seized 123 unlicensed firearms between 22 and 28 September 2025. The seizures included handguns, shotguns, and rifles.

“Earlier this year, Sap destroyed a total of 12 499 firearms during its first firearm destruction process for the 2025/2026 financial year, bringing the total number of firearms destroyed over the past six years to 292 092.

Other crimes

Van Wyk said 155 suspects were also arrested for attempted murder, 335 for rape and 279 individuals for dealing in drugs, while 3 045 were handcuffed for possession of drugs.

Police also confiscated 991 dangerous weapons nationwide and seized 1 666 rounds of ammunition, while 53 stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered.

Highlights

Van Wyk also shared other highlights of the operation.

“North West police seized over 86 000 counterfeit items valued at more than R260 million during multiple takedown operations in the province.

“In Gauteng, on 23 September 2025, three suspects were fatally wounded and two injured during a shootout with police in Atteridgeville. The Saps Highway Patrol, assisted by private security companies, acted on intelligence regarding suspects involved in hijackings around Pretoria. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms, ammunition, signal jammers, gloves, balaclavas, and the suspects’ vehicle,” Van Wyk said.

Assurance

Van Wyk said communities can “rest assured that our men and women in blue remain committed to the fight against serious and violent crime.”

“Each arrest brings us a step closer to a safer South Africa for all,” Van Wyk said.

